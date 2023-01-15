Joshimath: NDMA Asks Govt Bodies To Keep Away From Media, ISRO Images Withdrawn

Joshimath/Dehradun: Several state-run institutions including ISRO have been directed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government not to interact with media or share information on social media on the Joshimath situation without prior approval.

The direction came after satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation showed the rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath between Dec 27 and January 8, fuelling concerns over the situation, even as Uttarkhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Saturday that the ISRO images have been withdrawn.

Rawat said ISRO has not issued an official statement on the basis of the images.