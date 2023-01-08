Joshimath Land Subsidence: PMO To Hold High Level Meet Today

New Delhi: While local residents of Joshimath are in the process of being shifted to rescue centres after their houses developed large cracks, on the other hand, the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) has called a high-level meeting this afternoon.

Dr P K Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, will hold a high level review with Cabinet Secretary & senior government officials and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon, the PMO said in a statement.

District Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through Video Conference on this issue.

Residents have been camping out in the cold as around 600 houses and other structures have developed cracks due to the soil shifting in Joshimath area.

In the wake of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath after their houses have developed cracks, stated the District Disaster Management Department.

Joshimath is considered to be a gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli, seems on the brink of a disaster.