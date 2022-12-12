Jos Buttler, Sidra Ameen Win ICC Player Of The Month Awards For November

England star Jos Buttler and Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2022.

Buttler beat competition from compatriot Adil Rashid and Shaheen Shah Afridi to win the award after a strong performance in the crunch semi-final match against India and leading England to their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title since 2010.

Buttler put on an unbeaten 170-run partnership with Alex Hales for the opening wicket in the run chase against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

The skipper’s unbeaten 49-ball 80 had nine fours and three sixes as England cruised into the final of the tournament where they beat Pakistan to be crowned champions.

Buttler crossed fifty in two of the four T20Is he played in the month aside from helming his team’s journey to the coveted title.

Ameen has won the award after a stellar display with the bat during the month of November. Ameen smashed 277 runs during the ODI series against Ireland at home, including the fifth-highest individual score in women’s ODIs in the first match in Lahore.

The Pakistan opener made an unbeaten 176 off 151 balls in that clash, combining with her partner Muneeba Ali, who also completed a century in the process, in a record 221-run stand for the opening wicket.

The century was also Pakistan’s first score greater than 150 in women’s ODIs. She went on to make another brilliant contribution in the series at the same venue, making 91* in the second match as Pakistan completed a series victory.

Ameen also rose to 22nd on the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings and is the highest ranked Pakistan batter on the list.