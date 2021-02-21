Joranda Mela to be held without Mahima Sadhus from outside Odisha

Dhenkanal: Joranda Mela will be organised amid COVID restrictions from February 25 to 27 in Dhenkanal. The general public and saints from other districts and state are not allowed to participate.

The district administration has issued strict directives for the ensuing Mela.

According to the guidelines, 50 devotees could offer their darshan inside the main temple at a time for ten minutes. The rituals will be performed with the participation of local Mahima Sadhu Babas.

This year’s Mela will be not a huge congregation as it was being held over the years due to coronavirus pandemic.