Joranda Mahima Gadi Transformation Project Proposal Of Rs 112 Crore Awaits Odisha CM’s Nod

Bhubaneswar: The famous Mahima Gadi at Joranda in Dhenkanal will undergo a complete transformation as the state government has received a proposal amounting to Rs 112 crore for the same.

On May 29, the Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5T VK Pandian visited the Mahima Gadi and discussed with the Saints and devotees about the complete transformation of the Peetha and advised the District Collector to submit a project report within 15 days.

Accordingly, the District Collector has sent a project proposal amounting to Rs 112 crore for the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The project proposal emphasizes on the overall development of the Peetha along with various facilities for the devotees.

The project proposes reconstruction of temple, prayer hall, boundary wall, restoration of pond, bus stand, Kaupin Dhari Mahima Samaj Peetha reconstruction, and a primary health center etc.

Inside the Peetha, the entire area with have internal roads along with street lights. A road will be also constructed from the Jagannath temple to the school ground.

For beautification, 200 palm trees and 200 Banyan trees will be planted along with restoration of the Bada Pokhari (pond) in the east side. Walkways will be constructed along with street lights and 200 toilets will be constructed for saints and devotees.

The entire project will have all kinds of facilities for Saints, devotees, and tourists. Along with beautification, all other steps will be taken to make it a major pilgrimage and tourist hub of the district.