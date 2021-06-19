Jonas Brothers drop their new song Remember This

New York: Jonas Brothers finally dropped a lyric video of their new song, Remember This. The song recently debuted as part of the 2021 Summer Olympics coverage on NBC.

The peppy number has the trio of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas singing the hook line of, “Used to pray for a moment just like this / There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist / And we’re gonna want to remember this / Baby, we’re gonna want to remember this.”

The band’s upcoming Remember This tour is their second one since their Happiness Begins reunion tour.