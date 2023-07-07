Jolt To Rahul Gandhi As Gujarat HC Denies Stay On Conviction In ‘Modi Surname Case’

Ahemadabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today received a setback as Gujarat high court on Friday dismissed his review petition and refused to stay his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case.

If Rahul Gandhi’s conviction were stayed, he might have been reinstated in the Lok Sabha. The Gujarat high court in its final order on Friday said there are at least eight other criminal defamation complaints pending against Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had moved the Gujarat High Court on April 25 challenging the Surat sessions court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

The High Court upheld the order of the lower court