Jolt For Congress As Jharsuguda District Chief Quits Post Ahead Of By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to the Congress party ahead of the Jharsuguda by-election, Jharsuguda district president Ashok Kumar Mishra today resigned from his post, expressing his displeasure in party functioning.

He has sent his resignation letter to PCC president Sharat Patnaik. Mishra, however, clarified that he is still a primary member of the party.

Mishra said, “I don’t like the current kind of politics and the political atmosphere that exists here. I feel breathlessness on the action of leaders. I cannot adapt myself to the situation that has arisen. I want to do clean politics. I feel suffocated inside of the cupped position. So I have resigned to stay away from the party. However, I am still a primary member of the party.”

He further said, “Looking at the kind of programs that we (our party) are doing for the elections, I don’t think that there is an election ahead.

Notably, Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey from the by-poll bound Jharsuguda. Scores of leaders have camped in the western Odisha town to canvass for party candidate.