Joker 2: Lady Gaga’s First Look As Harley Quinn Revealed

Director Todd Phillips has revealed the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker movie.

Todd took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film inspired by the comic book characters, that features both Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quin and Joker respectively.

This will be the second time Philips will be collaborating with Lady Gaga. The two had previously worked together in A Star is Born.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The movie is all set to release on October 4, 2024.