Joint Committee to Investigate Damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Rajkot Fort

Rajkot: A joint technical committee headed by the Indian Navy with representatives from the Maharashtra Govt and technical experts is being formed to investigate the unfortunate damage to the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, after the exceptional weather conditions in the region.

The Statue was unveiled on 04 Dec 23 as part of the Navy Day celebrations conducted, for the first time, in Sindhudurg, aimed at honouring the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy. The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with the state govt which also provided funding for it.

The Indian Navy remains committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest.