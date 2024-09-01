In a significant development, the Joint Action Committee of Ravenshaw University convened a critical meeting today at 5:00 PM in the university’s scenic lawns.

The meeting, marked by a robust and unified response from past and present stakeholders, aimed to address the recent controversial statement made by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, regarding a proposed change to the name of the esteemed Ravenshaw University.

The meeting saw active participation from several esteemed individuals associated with the university, including former Presidents and prominent alumni. Notable attendees included Ajay Kumar Mishra, Sudhir Kumar Rout, Harishankar Rout, Naseem Sarkar, Badrinarayan Mohanty, Dr. Priyabrata Majhi (Alumni & Ex-Faculty), Bhawani Shankar Dash, Chinmay Das, Ekram Khan, Ashok Kumar Tandi, Abinash Mohanty, Sisir Kumar Parija, Siddartha Kumar Nayak, Sandeep Choudhry, and Santosh Mohapatra.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to express the Committee’s collective condemnation of the proposal to alter the university’s historic name. The members collectively voiced their deep concern over the potential impact this change could have on the university’s long-standing legacy and its rich academic heritage.

In light of these developments, the Committee has resolved to launch a comprehensive signature campaign aimed at preserving the legacy of Ravenshaw University. This campaign will be pivotal in garnering widespread support from students, alumni, faculty, and the general public to safeguard the university’s name and heritage.

To further address the situation, a delegation from the Joint Action Committee will meet with the Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University at 4:00 PM tomorrow, September 2, 2024, at the Vice Chancellor’s office. The purpose of this meeting is to update the Vice-Chancellor on the recent developments and discuss potential collaborative efforts to address the name change proposal.

Additionally, a convention of the Joint Action Committee has been scheduled for September 4, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Ravenshaw University. The convention will serve as a platform to deliberate on further courses of action and strategize on effective measures to counter the proposed name change. All interested stakeholders are encouraged to participate and contribute to the discussion to ensure that the university’s heritage remains preserved.

The Joint Action Committee remains committed to defending the legacy and integrity of Ravenshaw University and urges all members of the university community and beyond to join in these efforts. The Committee believes that the name Ravenshaw University symbolizes more than just an institution; it represents a rich history, tradition, and the collective identity of countless individuals who have been part of its journey, read a press note.