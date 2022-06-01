Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: No Verdict Yet, Jury To Meet Today Again

Washington: The jury in the bitter defamation trial between “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard concluded deliberations for the day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

The seven-person jury will resume their deliberations on Wednesday morning in Fairfax County Circuit Court, near the US capital.

The panel met for seven hours on Tuesday and two hours on Friday.

Closing arguments in the high-profile case were held on Friday at the end of a six-week trial featuring claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse.

Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman,” did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard counter sued for $100 million, claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.