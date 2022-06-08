Johnny Depp Posts About ‘Moving Forward’, Amber Heard Reacts

After winning the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp continued his celebrations by posting the first video on TikTok with an emotional message for fans. However, soon after, Mr Depp’s post, Ms Heard released a statement criticising her former hubby’s claims.

In the TikTok post, which Mr Depp also shared on Instagram recently, he thanked his fans for their support alongside a montage of clips of himself. “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters,” the Hollywood actor wrote in the caption.

“We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love and respect, JD”, added Mr Depp.

While Mr Depp’s post garnered millions of likes, hours later, Ms Heard lashed out at the verdict and Mr Depp’s claims that he is “moving forward”.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” Ms Heard said via a spokesperson, as quoted by Today.com. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is [to] be afraid to stand up and speak out,” she added.

The weeks-long courtroom trials came to an end on June 1, as a jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic violence for the Washington Post in 2018.

While, Mr Depp was awarded $15 million by a jury, which later capped at $10.35 million, Ms Heard was awarded $2 million in damages in a counterclaim against her ex over defamatory comments made by his lawyer, who referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

Following the verdict, Ms Heard had shared a statement on social media saying she was “heartbroken” about the outcome.

In the meanwhile, Mr Depp also penned down his emotions and released a message saying that the jury gave his life back.