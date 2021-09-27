John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 To Hit Theaters On November 26 

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham starrer John Abraham is all set to hit the theaters this year on November 26. It is the sequel of his 2018 film, Satyamev Jayate.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 inch ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021 (sic).”

Talking about the film, Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.