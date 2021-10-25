John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’ 2 Official Trailer Released

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham’s most anticipated film’s official trailer has been released on Monday. The film is all set to hit theatres on November 25, 2021.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

In the trailer, John’s negative character who creates havoc and to overcome his nuisance, his twin brother (John plays a double role) is all set to fight it out with him.

Talking about the film, Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.