John Abraham’s First Look Unveiled From ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: The maker of the much-awaited film Pathaan unveiled the first look of John Abraham from the film on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look:

<>

</>

The hugely anticipated Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.