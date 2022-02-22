John Abraham Collaborates With Dinesh Vijan For Action-Thriller ‘Tehran’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham has collaborated with producer Dinesh Vijan for an upcoming action thriller christened ‘Tehran’. It is slated to release on January 26, 2023.

The makers have released a poster that features the Tohid Tunnel in Tehran and its tagline mentions ‘inspired by the true events’.

Check out the post below:

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. Vijan’s Maddock Films has delivered some memorable hits such as ‘Badlapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Mimi’.