Johannesburg Test Day 1: South Africa Trail India By 167 Runs At Stumps

Johannesburg: After taking good advantage of the pace attack and destroying India’s batting lineup, South Africa ended day one holding the fort for the hosts in Johannesburg.

South Africa are at 35/1, trailing India by 167 runs at Stumps while Mohammed Shami was the only wicket-taker for India in the first innings of the home team batting as he removed Aiden Markram early.

Earlier, South Africa rode on superb bowling efforts from rookie Marco Jansen, comeback man Duanne Olivier and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to bowl out India for 202 in their first innings.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scored for Team India while Ravichandran Ashwin has also impressed with his 46-run knock. While Jansen took 4 wickets, Olivier and Rabada finished with identical figures of 3 for 64.