Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of English Summer With Stress Fracture, To Miss Test Match Against India

London: England speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out of English Summer due to a stress fracture of his back.

Archer, who last played competitive cricket in July 2021, was eyeing a return with Sussex in the Vitality Blast in late May. Unfortunately, those hopes have now been dashed after the pacer suffered yet another injury on his comeback trail that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

No timeframe has been set for his return. A plan will be determined over the coming days following a specialist opinion.

The 27-year-old has been battling injury issues for the last year and has had to undergo three surgeries in a span of 14 months – two to repair his elbow and one on his hand to remove a shard of glass. He last appeared in England colours during their tour of India in 2021 where he was part of the Test and T20I squad.

Since then, he has been rehabilitating and was even with the England squad that travelled to the Caribbean for Test and T20I series.

Archer has played less than 50 international matches for England but made a lasting impact in them. He was the highest wicket-taker for England and the third-highest overall with 20 scalps in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. He etched his name in history, bowling the Super Over that won England their first-ever 50-over World Cup.