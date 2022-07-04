Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Fifties Clear Path For England’s 5th Test Win

Birmingham: With a brilliant partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root paved a clear path for England’s fifth test win at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow is at 72 and Joe Root is at 76, brought England back in the game after the side lost some quick wickets.

After Joe Root raced to his 55th Test fifty, Jonny Bairstow also scored his 24th Test fifty to keep England in cruise mode against India.

The duo not only steadied the England ship after the side got reduced to 109/3 but also put them in the driver’s seat later.

India have set a target of 378 for the England in the final game of the 5-match Test series.

India finished their second innings with 245 runs on board and with a first innings lead of 132 runs, they put a challenging 378 run target for the England in the fourth innings.

For India Rishabh Pant and Cheteswar Pujara were the top scorers. Cheteshwar made 66 while Pant scored a fluent 57 runs in the second innings. For England Ben Stokes was the leading wicket takers with fours wickets in his kitty while Stuwart Broad and Matty Potts scalped two each.