Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi To Get Married In November

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US president Joe Biden, is set to get married to Peter Neal on the South Lawn of White House. This will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.

Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, met four years ago in New York through a mutual friend and have been together since.

Naomi Biden is a lawyer and Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school. The couple lives in Washington.

Nine of the 18 documented White House weddings were for a president’s daughter — most recently Richard Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, in 1971, and Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter, Lynda, in 1967.