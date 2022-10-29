Joe Biden To Visit To Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia Next Month

Washington: US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt next month to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit to build on the significant work Washington has undertaken “to advance the global climate fight,” the White House said.

The US President will then travel to Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, following which, he will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 13-16 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said on Friday.

At the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 11, Biden will build on the significant work the US has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, as he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade, the White House said.