Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid

Washington: US president Joe Biden will complete a routine medical checkup, the White House informed promising to release the health report by the 80-year-old president’s doctor. The report was also released in 2021 after Joe Biden’s previous health check-up.

The health check-up comes ahead of Joe Biden’s expected bid for reelection in 2024. He is the oldest-ever US president. The report will also be scrutinized closely as the Republican 2024 campaign has already kicked off.

Joe Biden had earlier suggested that he intends to run for the position again amid poor poll ratings, potentially face off his predecessor Donald Trump again who has already announced his candidacy.

“That’s my intention, I think, but I haven’t made that decision firmly yet,” Joe Biden had said in an interview.