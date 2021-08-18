Joe Biden Speaks With Boris Johnson In First Foreign Call Since Afghanistan’s Fall

Washington: President Joe Biden spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the developing situation in Afghanistan — his first talk with a world leader since the nation’s government fell to the Taliban.

According to reports, the pair discussed the “need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners,” and agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that the US military has secured Kabul’s international airport, and evacuations for civilians and diplomats have resumed.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing Tuesday the administration is working with other countries to coordinate flights out of Afghanistan “to help them get their people out.”

Sullivan said the Taliban has assured the administration they will allow the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and that Americans on the ground have been told to go there.

“We intend to hold them to that commitment,” Sullivan said about the Taliban’s promise of safe passage.

The big picture: Sullivan said Biden and his administration take responsibility for “every decision” made by the U.S. about the withdrawal, but he added there were “other parties” responsible for how it played out.

The administration was “clear-eyed” about the possibility of a Taliban takeover when it made the decision to withdraw, he said.

The sudden Taliban victory has sparked fears of a large-scale humanitarian crisis both in Afghanistan and possibly involving waves of refugees seeking asylum abroad, including in western Europe.

The G7, which Britain heads this year, comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.