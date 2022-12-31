Joe Biden Offers Condolences To PM Modi Over His Mother’s Demise

Washington: US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, “(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi,” President Biden said in a tweet on Friday night.

“Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he added.