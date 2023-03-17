Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked in California gym

California: In a shocking incident, popular Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal was reportedly attacked by a man with a tomahawk (axe) while working out at a gym in California. A video of the whole incident, captured on the CCTV camera in the gym, has been going viral on social media

According to media reports, the incident took place when Aman was exercising in the gym. The accused held a knife and threatened others.

The video shows the attacker, in a blue hoodie, clutching the arm of the actor – the tomahawk in the same hand – shouting out loudly for water.

“Please, respect us. Give me water. I need water,” he cries out loud.

The attacker then yells at the 36-year-old actor, who maintains calm throughout.

“You want to take advantage of me!” he first shouts at the actor and then at others in the gym, turning his back to Mr Dhaliwal.

As the attacker turns his attention away from Mr Dhaliwal, the 6-foot-tall actor seizes the moment and tackles the man to the ground, the video shows.

Others immediately rush in to subdue the attacker. Reports suggest the man has been arrested.

The incident took place at Planet Fitness, which is a chain of gyms in California’s Grand Oaks. Mr Dhaliwal was allegedly working out at the gym when the accused attacked him.

Photos show Mr Dhaliwal sustained several injuries on his arms and torso. Pictures of him in hospital with several bandages on his chest, arms and head have also been widely circulated.

Aman has worked with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar, Big Brother, Virsa (2010), Ik Kudi Punjab Di and Ajj De Ranjhe.

The actor has also been a part of TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.