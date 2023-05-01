Jock Zonfrillo – MasterChef Australia Judge And Celebrity Chef Passes Away At 46

Sydney: Jock Zonfrillo, an award-winning chef and a judge on MasterChef Australia, passed away at the age of 46. The news of the death of the popular celebrity chef was confirmed by his family on Monday (May 1). The cause of the death has been given but the Victoria Police said it was not being treated as suspicious. The police also said that a report on Zonfrillo’s death will be prepared by the coroner’s office.

On Jock Zonfrillo’s Instagram account, his family issued a statement that read, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday (sic).”

The statement further read, “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky (sic).”

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend,” the note concluded.

The latest season of the popular reality TV show was set to debut in Australia this week. However, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia have chosen not to air the new episodes following Jock’s death.

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried.

Born in Glasgow, Jock started working in kitchens as a dishwasher at 13 and left school at 15 to start an apprenticeship at the Turnberry hotel, becoming one of their youngest apprentices. He went on to work under acclaimed chefs like Marco Pierre White and became a head chef at the age of 22.

He opened several restaurants in Adelaide including restaurant Orana, Street ADL, Bistro Blackwood and Nonna Mallozzi.

In 2019, Jock joined Melissa Leong and Andy Allen as a judge on MasterChef Australia.