Job Opportunities In Nayagarh District Court, Apply Now!

Bhubaneswar: Nayagarh District Court has invited applications to fill 23 positions in Junior Clerk-cum-Copyist, Junior Typist, and Stenographer Grade-Ill posts.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Court. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before July 17.

“Applications along with required documents and self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, and other particulars, as the case may be, must reach in the office either in person or through post on or before July,” it has been mentioned in the notification.

Age Limit (As on 17-07-2021)

Minimum Age: 18 Years.

Maximum Age: 32 years.

Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) in Govt.

Treasury under the Head “0070-other administrative services-01-administration of justice- 501-services and service fees-0010-charges for service provided-02177-examination fees for recruitment conducted by Orissa District & Subordinate Courts” and to submit the deposit Challan in original along with their applications.

The SC & ST candidates are exempted from payment of Examination Fees.

How to Apply for District Court Recruitment 2021:

Go to the official website “nayagarh.nic.in”.

Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.

Then they will fill up the attached Applications along with required documents and self-attested copies of Certificates, Mark Sheets, and other particulars, as the case may be, must reach the Office of the District Judge, Nayagarh, Odisha – 752069 by 5 P.M on or before 17-07-2021 either in person during office hours on each working day or by post.

Applications received in the office after the due date & time shall be summarily rejected.

Candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a computer science test (practical) and viva voce exam. The written exam will comprise questions from English, arithmetic, and general knowledge.

Important Links

Official Notification & Application Form:- Click Here

Official Website:- Click Here