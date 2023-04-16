Job fraud racket busted in Sundargarh, 4 held

Bhubaneswar: Sundargarh Town Police on Sunday arrested four fraudsters on the charges of defrauding several job aspirants with fake promises of jobs in Sundargarh Government Medical College.

The accused have been identified as Sushant Majhi, Ashish Nayak, Chaitan Tanti, and Madan.

Senior police officials said that one of the accused, identified as Hemant Nayak, is absconding.

These five accused duped several people by taking money from them on the pretext of providing them with jobs in various posts at Sundargarh Government Medical College.

The police have also seized the computer and printer that were used to print the fake employment letters. The police action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by a group of victims from Khasami, who alleged that they were not given any job even after paying large sums to the fraudsters.