Job Fraud Racket Busted In Malkangiri, Two Arrested

Malkangiri: Police have busted a racket involved in cheating unemployed youths looking for jobs on the pretext of engaging them in jobs at various government offices in Malkangiri district.

Two persons identified as Sadan Pangi (29) of Hanumal Village in Koraput’s Machhakund and Sudhir Kumar Pani (30) of Nehru Nagar in Rayagada have been arrested in this connection.

On the 9th and 10th September, three youths lodged a complaint with the Malakangiri police alleging that a man named Sadan Pangi had defrauded them of lakhs of rupees by promising to give them employment in government offices.

Investigations revealed that the job fraud racket has been operating in Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Rayagada districts and a man identified as Samir Patnaik of Bhubaneswar used to send job vacancy advertisements of various government offices to Sudhir Kumar Pani of Rayagada.

Sudhir then sends the advertisement to aides in three other districts including Koraput’s Sadan Pangi in order to arrange youths on the pretext of providing them jobs. Thereafter they used to issue fake appointment letters to the job aspirants.

When the victims reach the place of appointment, they find out the letter to be fake and urge the fraudsters to return their money. However, they were threatened with dire consequences by Sadan Pangi.

Police also traced huge amount of transaction through PhonePe, where the victims have send lakhs of money to Sadan, who has then send some amount to Sudhir. Accused Sadan has also collected more than Rs 10 lakh from different persons.

Besides, accused Sudhir has also sent money to Samir Patnaik though online transfer. Sudhir has set up a WhatsApp group (Job Vacancy) to lure unemployed youth by publishing fake employment advertisements, the police added.