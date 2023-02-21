Job Fraud Mastermind’s Key Aide In EOW Net

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today arrested another accused involved in the interstate job fraud racket which has duped many aspirants in as many as 17 states.

The fraudster, identified as Jairam Tiwari, a native of Tulasia Nayangaon village within Mirganj Police Station limits in Gopalganj district of Bihar, was arrested on 20.02.2023 from Bhubaneswar in EOW PS Case No.05 dt.25.01.2023 U/s 420/467/468/471/120-B IPC r/w Sec.66 (C) of IT Act. The arrested accused was produced before the Hon’ble Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

According to the EOW, the arrested accused is the main associate of Dharmapal Singh, the mastermind of the job fraud racket, who has recently been arrested from Bihar.

Accused Jairam Tiwari has received and misappropriated Rs.35,83,000 from the account of “Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan”. He was also the co-producer of a film produced by the accused Secretary Dharmapal Singh from the amount received through the fake advertisements in the name of Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan. He is one of the main accused persons of this job racket operating in at least 17 States i.e. Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

The “Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” is having its registered office in New Delhi and other offices in Mumbai, Bhopal and Dehradun. The scamsters had developed a website resembling a Govt website displaying the Govt like job advertisements.

“Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” (GRKS) invited applications for various jobs like District and block coordinator, computer operator, block surveyor etc. prescribing the educational qualification and the remuneration for the individual posts. The advertisement also contained the name of the website www.grks.org, and the job seekers were required to submit their application through the web only.

To gain the confidence of the job seekers they also offered reservations and concessional fees as is done for Govt jobs. They also give advertisements in local newspapers. They used to conduct online exam and interview too.

On the website, they used to give syllabus for each post and also warn job seekers about fraud activities. Lured by such advertisements, lakhs of unemployed youths across the nation applied for the posts from 2020 onwards by paying the required application fees.

The applicants were being made to sit in the online examination but none of them was being given appointments and was deliberately disqualified. In this way, GRKS was misappropriating the application fees amounting to Crores of rupees from gullible job seekers.

The amounts collected from the candidates were landed in different accounts ultimately controlled/managed by the arrested accused who happens to be the Secretary of Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan.

They used to conduct fake scholarship online exams too. The scamsters were using many shell/ sister companies for routing and money laundering the ill-gotten money.

As of now transaction/ fraud/money laundering of about Rs.6.6 Crores has been traced. One mobile phone and some incriminating documents relating to Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan have been seized from the possession of the accused Jairam Tiwari. Further investigation is on, the EOW added.

Advisory from EOW: