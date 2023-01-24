Job Cut Decision Is To Avoid Worse Situation: Pichai

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, Google parent Alphabet Inc’s chief executive officer (CEO), has told employees that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed, reported Bloomberg.

Pichai, in an internal meeting, said he had consulted with the company’s founders and board in making the decision for 6 per cent cuts, according to the news agency.

“If you don’t act clearly and decisively and early, we can compound the problem and make it much worse,” Pichai said. “These are decisions I needed to make.”

Google said on Friday that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, becoming the latest tech major to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.

Although speculation about the cuts had swirled for months, the layoffs were nonetheless a shock to the system for some employees. Some realised they lost their jobs when they were unable to access corporate systems. Yet Pichai stressed the cuts were the product of careful consideration.

“The process was far from random,” he said. He added that because bonuses were tied to company performance, and because leadership needs to be accountable, all senior vice presidents and above would see a “significant reduction” in their annual bonus this year.