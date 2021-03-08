Joan Laporta Elected Barcelona President For 2nd Time

New Delhi: Joan Laporta has returned as Barcelona’s new president after beating Toni Freixa and Victor Font in Sunday’s election.

Laporta won with 54% of the votes, with Font coming second with nearly 30% and Freixa on 8%. Turnout was 55,611.

Laporta was last president at Barca between 2003 and 2010.

The 58-year-old will return after holding off competition from Victor Font and Toni Freixa, the other two candidates to gain enough support to make the final stage.

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, with a 4-1 deficit to make up from the opening leg.