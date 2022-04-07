Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Announces Retirement After French Open

Melbourne: Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Wednesday announced that he will retire after the French Open.

The 36-year-old Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff.

“This is the last thrill,” Tsonga said in a video. “This will be my 15th Roland. I hope that I will stay fit before and be able to be the one I have always been in that tournament.”

Tsonga reached the semifinals twice at the French Open, in 2013 and 2015.

He has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic. He earned a combined 16 wins against the Big Three of Roger Federer (6), Rafael Nadal (4) and Djokovic (6).