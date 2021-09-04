JNU To Reopen From Sept 6, Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory

New Delhi: Strictly adhering to COVID protocols by the Central government, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would reopen on September 6 with a maximum of 50 percent seating capacity.

The university would reopen in a phased manner. According to a statement issued by the university authority, every student must produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

“All Final Year Ph.D. Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their Ph.D. theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus,” a varsity press release read.

“Significantly, all PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the Ph.D. program are allowed to enter the campus. The BR Ambedkar library will be open with 50 percent seating capacity but the school and centre level library will remain closed. However, the online classes will continue,” the release added.