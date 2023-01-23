JNU Asks Students To Cancel Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today asked a group of students to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The students allegedly planned to screen ‘India: The Modi Question’ tomorrow at 9 PM, the university administration said in a statement. “No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration,” it said.

The government has blocked access to the two-part BBC documentary which claims to have investigated certain aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the state’s Chief Minister.

“This is to emhasize that such an unauthorized activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus. The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme,” the JNU statement said.

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the series. The Ministry of External Affairs trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Opposition leaders have lashed out at the centre with some of them even sharing the link to the documentary.