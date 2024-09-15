Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state, accusing of supporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

“In Santhal Pargana, the Adivasi population is decreasing rapidly. The lands are being grabbed. Infiltrators are taking over positions in Panchayats. The incidents of crime against daughters are increasing… Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of the infiltrators,” the prime minister said at a rally in Jamshedpur.

“The JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas… These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM… This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM… When the ghost of Congress enters any party, then appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party… These parties want to form their vote bank based on religion,” he added.

The prime minister termed infiltration as the biggest problem of Jharkhand.

“The parents of young daughters are worried. 2-3 days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration. But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand. Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi termed the JMM, Congress and RJD as the “enemies of Jharkhand”.

“The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation. And the Congress hates Jharkhand. Congress ruled the country from Delhi for so many decades but did not let backwards, Adivasi and Dalits come forward. The JMM came ahead in politics using Adivasi votes. But today they are standing with those who took over the jungles of the Adivasis,” Modi said.

“It is time to bid farewell to JMM that looted mines, minerals, Army land. Congress’ school of corruption has trained the JMM government,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.