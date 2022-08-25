JMFC Court Awards 30 Months Jail To Doctor In Prenatal Sex Determination Case

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Judicial Magistrate Frist Class (JMFC) here on Thursday awarded 30 months imprisonment to Dr Nabanita Padhi for her alleged involvement in a prenatal sex determination case in Aug 2019 at her clinic in Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar

JMFC Bhanu Pratap Mishra sentenced the doctor to 2 years and 6 months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on the convict in connection with illegal abortion and prenatal sex determination case

In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo 9 months more in jail, the court ruled.

On August 30, 2019, a five-member team of the Health & Family Welfare department under the leadership of the Sub Collector under the direction of Khurda District Magistrate Anshuman Rath raided various clinics in Bhubaneswar.

During the raid, it was found that prenatal sex determination and illegal abortions were being carried out in a private clinic in Jaydev Bihar. It was also found that the license of the said clinic had expired on 15th September 2018. Following this, the prime accused in the case, Doctor Navnita Padhi was arrested.

A total of 7 witnesses and 14 case-related documents were submitted to the JMFC. Assistant Public Prosecutor Niranjan Behera was handling the case on behalf of the government.