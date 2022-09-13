JK Tyre strengthens its Commercial Vehicle Portfolio in Odisha with all-new ‘Jetsteel JDH XM’ and ‘Jetway JUC XM’

Bhubaneswar: Indian Tyre major and the market leader in the Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. today launched two new commercial vehicle tyres- Jetsteel JDH XM and Jetway JUC XM in Odisha. The launch is in line with its commitment to bring the latest products in the market, to meet the evolving demand of the customers.

Catering to the increasing demand for All-Wheel Fitment tyres in the market, along with customers’ expectations of a longer tyre life – the company has introduced its Next-Gen Semi-Lug tyre Jetway JUC XM. Equipped with even-wear characteristics, the Jetway JUC XM is specifically designed to provide a premium tyre life, ensuring better fuel efficiency thus reducing the cost of ownership for truck owners.

In addition to the JUC XM tyre, the company also introduced Jetsteel JDH-XM to cater to Long-Haul applications in the country. JDH-XM, with its unique tread compound and high tread depth, is designed to deliver high tyre life. Fitted with the segment-first “Jet-OCT” technology, the tyre is capable of delivering high casing strength resulting in higher retreadability.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “Odisha is an important market for JK Tyre as it plays a significant role in the growth and progress of the company. As business activities increase and market demand grows, the company is bringing newer products to support its customers and also drive the economic growth of the country. Both the new tyres are designed and developed to meet the everyday challenges and demands of truck owners and drivers. Being at the forefront of advanced technological developments, we are committed to excellence and bring products that are best in class and ahead of time. We are confident that our new product offerings will further strengthen our position in the region.”

“Our existing surface mining application products Jet Rock Xtra and Jet Xtra Load have been doing exceptionally well in this region,” he further added.

Expanding its radial tyre portfolio, the new tyres are designed and developed by JK Tyre’s in-house R&D team, keeping in mind the requirement of the truck owners, different road conditions, load on the trucks and the need for better fuel efficiency, as well as high durability and comfort on the road.

Having an in-depth understanding of the current load and road conditions, the company has developed these tyres in order to handle the rub-offs caused due to the increase in movements of goods like FMCG, e-commerce goods, perishable goods and industrial goods.