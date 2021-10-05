JK Tripathy Assumes Office As Odisha Chief Information Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Former Tamil Nadu DGP Jalad Kumar Tripathy on Tuesday took oath as Odisha Chief Information Commissioner. He was administered the Oath by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan here. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present.

An IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre of 1985 batch, Tripathy was also the Police Commissioner of Chennai. He had received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008. He was popular for solving the 2012 bank robbery cases.

Born at Bheda village in Cuttack district, he served in some senior posts in Tamil Nadu like Inspector General of Police (Southern Zone). He was also posted with the Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state.