J&K Tourism Gets A Boost After Article 370 Abrogation: Reports

Srinagar: After Centre abrogated Article 370, tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major revival even as some parts of the State are still struggling for economy growth.

Kashmir, the centre of tensions between India and Pakistan, is seeing a boom in tourism.

India aimed to spotlight Kashmir’s stability, at a conference on tourism held under the auspices of the Group of 20 major economies, which India chaired this year on May 22-24.

The art and play industry is also booming back in Jammu and Kashmir after 370 was removed.

Ladishah, a storytelling musical genre of Jammu and Kashmir, was slowly and steadily dying. But a few youngsters are reinventing the old musical storytelling technique to preserve Kashmir’s age-old fading culture.

Since the tourism industry is booming rapidly, the Administrative Council (AC) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last week gave approval to the absorption of 145 Employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, into different corporations under the Tourism Department.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee that the Union Territory of J-K will absorb the existing staff of the Hotel Corporation of India Limited on the existing terms and conditions. (ANI)

New Delhi grabbed this opportunity and showed through the event with delegates from more than two dozen countries, that life was returning to normal in the region after years of conflict.

At the famous Dal Lake, the delegates were seen enjoying colourful boat rides in Shikaras. “Ended the day with a scenic shikara ride on the Dal Lake followed by a cultural performance and delicious wazwan dinner! Thank you@g20org@JandKTourism@srinagaradmin@tourismgoi for the impeccable arrangements!” tweeted Singapore in India.

The mega G20 tourism meet in Srinagar has clearly caught the attention of international media, with many of them highlighting India’s efforts of showcasing the restoration of stability and normalcy in Kashmir.

In a resounding display of cultural opulence and artistic finesse, the G20 delegates at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) found themselves captivated by the exquisite handicrafts of Kashmir. The third Tourism Working Group meeting witnessed a vibrant gathering of craftsmen and vendors, as they showcased their masterpieces to an international audience.

From the plush Pashmina shawls that enveloped visitors in luxurious warmth to the hand-woven carpets that told stories through intricate patterns, the tapestry of Kashmir’s artisanal brilliance was on full display. Delicate hand-embroidered fabrics, exquisitely carved walnut wood masterpieces, ancient Kangris (fire pots), and vibrant papier-mache art added further depth to the exhibition.

The Jammu and Kashmir government set up a special food stall Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) Millet Hub” for foreign delegates at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar during G20 meetings.

Jammu Kashmir was once a place where schools remained closed for extended periods, but now even girls are visiting schools without any fear from the extremist militants.

District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom on Tuesday inaugurated the All India Women Cricket Championship here in Sports Stadium Doda.