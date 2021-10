J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday.

The encounter took place in the Khagund Verinag area of Anantnag.

A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.

A search operation is currently underway.