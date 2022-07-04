J&K: Terrorist Hideout Busted In Rajouri, Sticky Bombs Among Arms, Cache Recovered
Srinagar: Police on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Six sticky bombs along with other arms and ammunition have been recovered from the hideout.
The development comes after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Talib Hussain Shah, along with his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar, was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police in a remote village in the Reasi district on Sunday.
According to an official, Shah revealed the presence of a hideout in his Draj village of Rajouri during questioning, and accordingly a raid was carried out and the hideout was busted.
The search of the hideout led to the recovery of six sticky bombs, a pistol, three pistol magazines, 19 pistol rounds, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), three UBGL grenades, 75 rounds of AK assault rifle and one IED remote with antenna, the official said.
