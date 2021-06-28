J&K Special Police Officer, Wife Shot Dead By Terrorists

New Delhi/Srinagar: A Special Police Officer and his wife were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

Their daughter was also injured in the incident.

Fayaz Ahmad was a resident of Hariparigam in Awantipora, according to the police.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm when the terrorists forced their way into their home and started firing indiscriminately at the family.

Though they were rushed to the hospital, the SPO and his wife Raja Begum died from their injuries, while their daughter Rafia is being treated.