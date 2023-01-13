J&K: Several Flights Cancelled Due To Snowfall At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: With heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), several flights were cancelled due to snowfall across the valley, officials said here.

While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall. The fresh snowfall started early morning and continued till last reports came in.

Most of the airlines, including, Air India, Air Asia, Indigo, Spice Jet and Vistara, have cancelled all their remaining flights for the day due to the bad weather, said reports.

The inclement weather has also resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to landslides at Mehar, and slippery conditions of the road, they said.