J&K: Policeman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Srinagar: A 29-year-old policeman was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as constable Tauseef Ahmad.

According to reports, the policeman was shot dead outside his residence by gunmen at SD colony in Batamaloo area.

Soon after the incident, Ahmad was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists opened fire at the security forces at the SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Bemina, Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and called it an act of cowardice.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our brave police jawan Touseef Wani by terrorists in Batmaloo, Srinagar. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

<>

I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our brave police jawan Touseef Wani by terrorists in Batmaloo,Srinagar.This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 7, 2021

</>