J&K: Policeman Critical After Terrorists Open Fire At Srinagar Bridge

Srinagar: A policeman sustained serious injuries after some terrorists opened fire on him near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of Srinagar.

The injured police constable has been identified as Ghulam Hassan.

According to reports, the incident was reported around 8:40 am.

The attack on the security personnel comes a day after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Ashraf Molvi and his two associates were shot dead near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.