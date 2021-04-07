J&K Police urge media not to carry live coverage of encounters

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police are not in favour of live coverage of encounter sites or any other law and order situation.

IGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar on Wednesday urged the media to desist from carrying out live streaming of events related to encounter.

Kumar said the journos should not interfere in professional and bona fide duties of the security personnel during encounters. He advised media persons not come closer to encounter sites for live streaming of the events.

The IGP told a local news outlet that the freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions and added that they should not violate other people’s right to guarantee of life or putting the national security in jeopardy.