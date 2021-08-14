J&K Police Busts JeM Terror Module, 4 Held

Srinagar: J&K Police has busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module with the arrest of four terrorists along with the associates.

According to reports, the arrested terrorists were planning to collect arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley. They were planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country, added the Police.

Sharing details, police said Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifulla, resident of Prichoo Pulwama, a member of terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed was the first to be arrested in this chain and from him one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. His truck used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley was also seized.

Subsequently three more Jaish terrorists were arrested. They have been identified as Ijahar khan alias Sonu Khan, resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli (UP).