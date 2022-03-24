J&K Man Denied Room By Delhi Hotel, Police React

New Delhi: A hotel, listed under Oyo Rooms, has come under the scanner for allegedly denying accommodation to a man belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

A purported video that is doing rounds on social media showed a woman employee at the hotel reception not allowing him to check-in after he shows his valid identity proofs, including Aadhaar Card.

The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website.

On being confronted by the man, the woman can be seen making a call to her senior. She asks him to talk to the guest and tell him why he was being denied accommodation.

After a brief interaction with her senior, the woman tells the Kashmiri man that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate Kashmiri citizens in the hotel.

The case was brought to light by Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students’ Association.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Mr Khuehami called it an “impact of The Kashmir Files”.